Non-Profit Formed to Help Elect Women Pleased with Iowa’s 2020 Election Cycle

DES MOINES,Iowa– In 2010, local non-profit, 50-50 in 2020, set out to ensure Iowa had equal representation in state and federal elected representatives.

The group created a list of goals to meet by the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

Though they didn’t accomplish everything on this list, the non-profit said they came close enough to feel comfortable to dissolve the organization this past January.

Their goals included:

Electing a women governor

Getting 25 women Iowa Senate seats, and 50 women in the Iowa House of Representatives,

Having one woman in the United States Senate

Two women in the United States House of Representatives

The only goal the organization didn’t accomplish was filling half of the state’s legislature with women. Former Executive Director, Mary Ellen Miller, said their biggest challenge with this goal was Iowa being a rural state.Those elected would need to be in Des Moines, during the legislative session for four to five days a week. Miller said this made it harder for women outside of central Iowa to run.

This year, female candidates ran for U.S. senate, and Iowa’s first, second and third congressional districts.

According to a 2016 study done by Politico, American University and Loyola Marymount University, women are less likely to run for office then men, despite there not being gender disparity in a candidate’s ability to win.

Up until 2014, Iowa and Mississippi were the only two states that never elected a woman to federal office or as governor.

Miller said 50-50 in 2020 members couldn’t be more satisfied with this year’s election cycle.

“I’m excited about the developments that have happened. The many programs now supporting women candidates in both parties, that wasn’t there 10 years ago. So that’s exciting,” Miller said. “And the recognition now that women see enough women being elected that they know it can happen.”