Nominations Now Open for ‘Iowa’s Best Burger Contest’

IOWA — Who serves the best burger in your hometown? Is it good enough to challenge for the best burger in the state? Now is your chance to find out.

On Monday, February 15th the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association opened up nominations for the 2021 Iowa Best Burger Contest. Nominees will be accepted online or via text for the next 30 days. The nomination period closes on March 15th.

The ten restaurants receiving the most votes will be named finalists in the competition. Judges will then visit each restaurant anonymously to sample burgers from their menu. They’ll be judged on taste of the beef patty, appearance/presentation, proper cooking temp and overall excellence. All burgers must include a 100% beef patty served on a bun/bread; other condiments and toppings are welcome (and encouraged).

You can find more information on the Best Burger Contest website, including complete rules.

In 2020 the award went to The Twisted Tail in Beebeetown.