Nominate your hero for the American Red Cross’ Heroes of the Heartland event.

The Heroes of the Heartland event recognizes individuals who have gone above and beyond for their community. Heroes are selected based on how well their acts of heroism and kindness uphold the values of the American Red Cross. All honorees will be recognized at the event on March 28, 2023.

In addition to honoring community heroes, the event raises money to ensure the Red Cross can continue to help Iowans during emergencies.

You can nominate your hero on the American Red Cross of Iowa’s website. The deadline to submit nominations is January 27, 2023.