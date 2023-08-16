CRESTON, IOWA — A Creston man is facing dozens of felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a youth for years. Ryan Kissell, 42, was arrested Wednesday in Creston after an investigation began in July. Kissell was recently hired by Nodaway Valley Schools as a teacher and football coach; he previously was a coach for Creston Community School District.

Neither Nodaway Valley Community Schools nor the Union County Sheriff’s Office was able to comment on the arrest on Tuesday evening. WHO 13 was alerted to his arrest by a viewer and confirmed the details through online court records. The Creston News Advertiser first broke the news of Kissell’s arrest online.

Kissell is facing 46 felony charges, including:

Lascivious Acts with a Child: 24 counts

Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree: 21 counts

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child: 1 count

Court records show that the investigation into Kissell began in July after an underage victim came forward to authorities. The victim claims Kissell’s abuse had been carrying on for more than a decade.

Kissell was arrested on Wednesday. He is being held without bond in Union County. A date for an initial court appearance has not been set.

Nodaway Valley Schools notified parents on Wednesday of the arrest of a staff member without releasing that person’s name. The district says the subject has been placed on administrative leave.

The Nodaway Valley Community School District is aware that one of staff members was arrested on August 16 arising out of past conduct unrelated to the staff member’s work in the District or District Operations. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. If your student is affected by any personnel changes, you will be contacted individually. Questions about the arrested should be directed to the Adair County Sheriff’s Department. Nodaway Valley Schools message

Kissell was hired in May to work as a special education teacher and head football coach beginning in the 2023-2024 school year which starts later this month. He previously worked for Creston Community Schools where online records show he coached 8th grade football and freshmen girls basketball in the past.