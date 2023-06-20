WINTERSET, Iowa — For decades, people in rural communities have struggled getting reliable internet access.

Internet access can be taken for granted in metro areas, as people rely on service for work, medical help and entertainment. The same needs are there for those in rural Iowa, but the demand has not increased the supply of consistent internet services.

“It’s just really spotty. There are a lot of dead spots,” said Michael Eller, the owner of Michael’s Computer Repair in Winterset. “And for people that are working from home, they are often online, they can’t do a Zoom call. Things like that are problematic.”

Eller fixes people’s computer, laptops and phones in his shop in downtown Winterset. But he also helps find solutions for residents that have internet service issues.

“We’ve even had neighbors like that can get service and we’ve beamed servers with wireless radios like a mile down the road and they split the bill,” said Eller. “Which, you know, that’s kind of getting flaky….we just need better service.”

On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new grant program for internet service providers to expand access in rural communities. This grant program allocated $148 million to those providers to beef up service infrastructure.

And on Tuesday, U.S. Representative Zach Nunn introduced the Reconnecting Rural America Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation that improves the USDA’s ReConnect program, makes it permanent, and asks for more federal dollars to be utilized in expanding America’s broadband network.

Eller is excited for those potential dollars, but he wants to make sure they are utilized in the right way.

“Well, they’re (service providers) throttling. They’re deciding who gets what. And there’s there’s needs to be better accountability on that,” said Eller.

Eller used to work for a service provider where he worked on a server that limited customer’s access to the internet they had paid for. Eller wants to make sure that those companies have requirements they have to meet when doing business.

He added that the internet issue in rural Iowa is not one specific person, business or government agency’s fault. He just wants more cooperation among the decision makers and providers as these funds are utilized.