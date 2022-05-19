THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 1

State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, said that Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, isn’t being truthful when she told supporters at a campaign event that he has been suing her frequently. Sand also thinks that comments like that from the governor demonstrate how unnecessarily mean-spirited politics can become.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 2

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, has frequently blamed the highest increase in inflation over the past four decades on the trillions of COVID-19 federal aid that the Biden administration has pushed into the economy. He hasn’t criticized Republicans, like those in Iowa, who have reduced taxes, which also puts additional money into the economy. And Grassley isn’t calling on Republican governors, like Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, to return some of the federal aid as a way to lessen inflationary pressure. He said that other states wouldn’t do the same, so Iowans would end up losing out.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 3

Mrs. Bonser’s Egg Noodles has been a staple on dinner tables for nearly half a century. The Agency-based, family-owned manufacturer plans a major expansion but will have to overcome a challenge many employers have right now: finding skilled workers.

THE INSIDERS, SEGMENT 4

State Auditor Rob Sand sits down for The Insiders Quick 6