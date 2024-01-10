As we formally say good-bye to 2023 and usher in a new year, it’s hard to look back one year ago and NOT ask what happened?

“I’m surprised,” Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said. “98.5% of economists expected a recession in 2023. We did not get one. Now, why did we not get one? We got the slowdown, but even then the slowdown wasn’t all that (bad).”

Goss based his forecast on a collection of data and trends showing things were slowing down, the US economy would contract and we should brace for a recession, meaning two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. But, during the first two quarters of 2023, gross domestic product growth went from 2.6% in the first quarter to 2.1% by the end of June. GDP more than doubled to 4.9% in the third quarter and a robust consumer spending over the holidays means the trend likely held in the final quarter.

“We economists underestimated how much federal spending there would be in the pipeline,” Goss said. “Right now in the third quarter of 2023, on an annualized basis, the Federal Government is running a deficit of about $2.3 trillion. Now it’s very difficult to go into a recession when you have the federal government spending money hand over fist.”

Most of the money being injected into the economy comes from federal spending related to the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law by President Biden in August of 2022, Goss said.

“Its increasing economic activity across the globe. At the same time the US Reserve is bringing interest rates down, or at least they’ve promised to in 2024, so investors across the US and across the globe are, in my judgment, whistling past the graveyard and saying, well, let’s let the good times roll,” Goss said.

Goss added current spending rates are not sustainable.

Inflation was the biggest headline of 2023 and a topic both Republicans and Democrats promised to address. The US started the year with a 6.4% inflation rate. Numerous interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve from 4.3% in January to 5.3% in December helped bring inflation down to 3.1%, which helped prices at the checkout counter, but also caused a major slowdown in real estate.

“Young people moving out of college into a job, they’re being cut out of the housing market,” Goss said. “We’re talking about almost doubling the monthly housing payment. You are talking about monthly income as much as 40-45% of your monthly income going to housing. That is just not healthy, it should be 28, 29, 30%.”

The unemployment rate in 2023 was mostly unchanged in the US (Jan. 3.5% – Dec. 3.7%) and here in Iowa (Jan. 3.0% – Dec. 3.3%). Wages across the country were up 4.8% year-to-year compared to 5% in Iowa and overall, the stock market also had a banner year as investors saw solid returns over the past 12 months (DOW: 11%, S&P 500: 21%, NASDAQ: 37%) – though, Goss said to caution success and struggle based on market performance.

“There’s still some negative signals out there when you get down to the real economy,” he said. “You got individuals who say, look at the stock market. Yeah, look at the stock market. Fist off, the stock market is not the economy and secondly you’re talking about the magnificent seven (Apple [AAPL], Alphabet [GOOGL], Microsoft [MSFT], Amazon.com [AMZN], Meta Platforms [META], Tesla [TSLA] and Nvidia [NVDA]). They’re doing wonderfully, but the rest of the market, not so well,” Goss said.

As we embark on a new year with a presidential election on the horizon, Goss believes the economy will likely remain flat in 2024.

“My crystal ball says slower growth. We’re going to see a soft landing, meaning we are going to see approaching zero growth,” Goss said.

The record amount of debt accumulated by the federal government and consumer credit cards will be a major challenge moving forward, Goss said.

The next major economic data Goss is anticipating will be the February jobs report, saying that information will be a key indicator on where the country is headed.