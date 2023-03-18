DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Des Moines Saturday at the Bastion Institute, speaking at a forum on foreign policy.

The former VP answered questions asked by Senator Joni Ernst, (R) just hours after his former running mate, President Donald Trump, announced on Truth Social that he was going to be arrested this coming Tuesday.

“No one is above the law, I am confident President Trump can take care of himself. My focus is going to continue to be on the issues that are affecting the American people.”

The former president took to Truth Social saying, “now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys Office,” he continued, “the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, Take our nation back!”

Pence echoed the former president’s distaste with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

“To see a liberal Manhattan DA poised to indict a former President of the United States but that being said there can be no tolerance for the kind of violence we saw on January 6, or the Summer of 2020. So I want to respect the right of every American to speak their mind about this but it is important we do so peacefully.”

The former vice president also commented on his potential run for president in 2024.

“Well we are giving very careful consideration to enter the race for President of the United States. My wife and I expect to have a decision on if we are spending more time in Iowa when springtime comes,” Pence said.