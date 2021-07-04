No one hurt in fire at Clive home Sunday

CLIVE, Iowa — Several west suburban fire departments responded to a house fire in Clive on Sunday. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters rushed to the fire on NW 165th Lane at about 7 p.m. Clive’s assistant fire chief said flames were shooting from the windows when they got there. Thankfully, everyone, including the family cat, escaped without any injuries.

Firefighters from Clive, Waukee, Urbandale and West Des Moines all helped extinguish the flames.

“We don’t see very many structure fires, but the training pays off. We work really well together, and when everyone shows up, everyone knows what their assignments are. We go to work,” said Brian Helland, assistant chief at the Clive Fire Department.

Firefighters aren’t sure what caused the fire but say it likely started in the kitchen.