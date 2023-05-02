Steven McFadden and Edwin Allen

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines business owners charged in a GPS stalking case were sentenced Monday in Polk County.

Steve McFadden and Edwin Allen are accused of using a GPS device to stalk McFadden’s ex-girlfriend. McFadden was also charged with violating a no-contact order in the case of a different ex-girlfriend.

Both reached separate plea agreements in the case.

McFadden pleaded guilty to unauthorized placement and use of a GPS device and harassment. He was handed down a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation. He also must not have contact with the victim for five years and is required to complete a seven-week, one-on-one class offered by the Iowa Department of Corrections. McFadden was fined $500 in the case.

McFadden owns Fat Charlie’s Tavern, The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria.

Polk County Kimberly Graham offered comments about the sentencing.

“I share the community’s outrage at McFadden’s and Allen’s behavior,” Graham said. “It’s important that the community understands that these plea deals were negotiated in consultation with the victim’s advocate. The victim is aware that had these cases proceeded to trial, she would have had to testify in two depositions and in two trials, putting her through an agonizing process with no guarantee of a conviction.”

Allen was given a $500 fine after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct. He is also prohibited from contacting the victim for five years.

The Polk County Attorney’s Office said Allen pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a separate case involving a disagreement with tenants of one of his apartments. He pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in the case and was given a 30-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and must attend an assaultive behavior class and comply with recommendations of a substance abuse evaluation. In addition, he must pay a $104 fine and cover court costs and surcharges.

Allen’s legal troubles don’t end there. He is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday for a hearing to dismiss charges connected to an event at his bar back in February.

It’s alleged Allen allowed two minors into the bar he owns, Zora, during a special 18 and over event without the required exemption for the event. They were allegedly served alcohol during the event.

A new lawsuit has also been filed against Allen for alleged employment discrimination. A former employee at Zora says her hours were cut and she was removed as a server because of she was Black. In her lawsuit, the woman claims Allen preferred to hire “petite white girls.”

Allen is also facing a civil suit from a woman that claims he demanded sex from her as a way to pay her rent at an apartment building he owns.



