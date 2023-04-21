DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are trying to help Kinsley Delzell, 3, from Osceola, whose family learned that the hospital administering her chemotherapy treatment for Leukemia is running out of the drug that she needs: methotrexate. The drug is in short supply across the country.

Check a list here of the drugs that can be hard to find nationally.

Sherry called the WHO 13 newsroom to say that she had unused prescription pills of methotrexate that the doctor prescribed for her rheumatoid arthritis. She wanted to donate them to Kinsley.

William called the newsroom and said that he, too, had undergone treatment for cancer and had received methotrexate. But he wanted to donate his supply to help Kinsley. Both callers wanted to make sure that Kinsley got the care that she needed. But it’s not the simple.

A spokesman for Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where Kinsley receives treatment, said that federal guidelines prevent Iowans — no matter how well-intentioned they may be — front donating the methotrexate.

In the meantime, Kinsley’s doctor hopes that the hospital gets an emergency supply of the drug from a supplier or can find another hospital willing to share its supply.