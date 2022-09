DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side.

The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Douglass said no injuries from the fire were reported. The fire was put out quickly but an investigator remains on the scene.