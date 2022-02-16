SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCUA) — Crews were on the scene of a Morningside car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Cunningham Drive at around 4:10 p.m., according to the Sioux City police log.

Crews responding to crash

According to our crew on the scene, a vehicle was wedged in the walkway on a bridge on Cunningham Drive. It has been shared with our crew that the vehicle was coming northbound on the road when the driver lost control, hit a curb, came up the embankment, and skid into the wedged position it ended up in.

One person was reported to be in the vehicle. The person was pulled from the vehicle and put onto a gurney. The person was checked at the scene. An assistant fire chief shared that the person is uninjured.

The vehicle was removed from where it has been stuck on the bridge. The road remains closed but should be reopened by 6 p.m.

Crews removing vehicle from bridge.