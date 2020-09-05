No Dayton Rodeo: Vendor Presses On

DAYTON, Iowa — It’s a long tradition, started in 1937. The Dayton Rodeo includes professional cowboys, and people from all over. This event draws 10,000 people to a town of less than 800. This year the rodeo grounds are silent for the weekend, the event was postponed to next year.

“We just didn’t feel we wanted to load them down with the extra burden of paying us to put on a rodeo,” said Dayton Rodeo President Matt Johnson. “Also the fact that we may not have as many fans as we need financially to do it, for safety reasons, for the fans, we just canceled this year.”

The new food stand and ride company, Scott Amusements was planning their first year working the Dayton Rodeo. They just bought the equipment from another firm which had been doing the Dayton event, just in 2019. But then plans changed.

“With COVID-19 we didn’t know what we were going to do, in April we came up with the idea to throw the food stand out here in the yard and we had a real good turn out,” said Rob Scott, owner of the business with his brother Russ. “We just kind of continued through the spring and May and June and set up and serve food at different communities in anytime we didn’t have any place to go, we’d just bring it back to the farm.”

The April event held was a huge success. People lined up to drive through for some fair type food. The cash raised enabled the new company to continue on with eight weeks of events this summer. Now they are inviting people to park, and walk to the food stands. There will also be a 1955 merry-go-round for kids to ride for free. There will also be a new addition, mini-donuts.

“We just got the machine this week and we’re gonna try to see how it does,” said Russ Scott.

The event starts at 11 am Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. For more information check their Facebook page