No credible threat from ‘American School Shooting Day’ TikTok trend, Iowa law enforcement officials say

IOWA – A vague, online threat of violence at schools nationwide Friday has Iowa law enforcement officials investigating – though they say no evidence has been found that the threat is credible.

The anonymous threat, declaring Dec. 17 “American School Shooting Day” first popped up on social media platform TikTok and warns of possible shootings or bomb threats nationwide.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says it is monitoring the possible threats.

“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” said Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Pat Waymire. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”

Thirteen central Iowa school districts got together to release a joint statement about the threats Wednesday.

In part, it reads, “We have partnered with local law enforcement to investigate whether there are any local connections to these social media posts. At this time, law enforcement has not acquired any evidence that would deem these threats as credible in our area. Out of an abundance of caution, our schools will be in close contact with law enforcement throughout the day on Friday.”

Several school districts are planning to have police officers on hand Friday as a precaution.