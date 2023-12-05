DES MOINES, Iowa — Just last weekend, two people allegedly kidnapped a woman from her home, abused her and left her outside of an Osceola hospital.

The victim is currently being treated at the hospital. A no contact order was put in place on Nov. 21, 2023 to protect the victim from the alleged assaulter — only a couple weeks before the events unfolded.

“He had a no contact violation warrant pending, so he had violated it last week and there was a warrant request made that was pending that hadn’t yet gone to warrant,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Parizek said the violation of the no contact order, and the warrant that came with it, was how the suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping. In this case, the no contact order only helped in bringing in the suspect after the alleged incident. Parizek said that no contacts can be effective, but it all depends on the defendant.

“It’s a good tool for us because it gives us the leverage to actually do something in the moment to help keep those victims safe, but again, you know, you’ve had victims say that it makes their quality of life better, that they sleep better at night knowing that it’s there,” said Parizek. “And there’s other victims that have said it’s not worth the paper it’s printed on because it [the defendant] keeps coming back. And so the biggest piece there is who is the defendant? What is their motive? What are they willing to risk?”

Police also help victims connect with resources in the state. One of the resources, the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, has an advocate in all 99 of Iowa’s counties. The coalition said that no contact orders work for some and others it could lead to an escalation of violence.

“It is a tool that is available that if a survivor states this is something I need to help me and help my family stay safe, we very much want it to be there,” said Lindsay Pingel, Director of Community Engagement at the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “However, there are pros and cons to a no contact order because it is a piece of paper, law enforcement doesn’t have jurisdiction to go out preemptively.”

The coalition has free resources available to the public to use. You can see support services on the coalition’s website. Or call the Iowa Victim Service Call Center at 1-800-770-1650.