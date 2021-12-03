No bond reduction for Fairfield teens accused of killing teacher, judge rules

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A judge has denied a reduction in bond request for two 16-year-olds accused of killing their high school Spanish teacher.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They pleaded not guilty this week.

The two are accused of killing Nohema Graber and covering up her body at a Fairfield city park. Her body was discovered on November 3 after she was reported missing by family members. Officials say she died from trauma to the head.

Attorneys requested a reduction in their $1 million bond arguing the two are not a flight risk and don’t have the resources to run.

Judge Joel Yates denied the request, writing in his ruling “The Court took into account the nature and circumstances of the offense charged, the defendant’s family ties, employment, financial resources, the length of the defendant’s residence in the community, the defendant’s record of convictions, and the defendant’s record of appearances at other court proceedings.”

The trial for Miller and Goodale is scheduled for April 19, 2022.