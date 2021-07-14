Nine more Iowans have died from COVID-19 in the last week

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health is updating its snapshot of the state of COVID-19 in our state for the first time in a week. IDPH announced earlier this month that they would stop providing daily updates on COVID-19 statistics. Certain statistics, including deaths and case counts, will be updated weekly. Statistics on hospitalizations and long term care facilities will no longer be reported.

According to the numbers updated on Wednesday, 6,158 Iowans have now died from COVID-19 – including nine Iowans whose deaths were reported in the last week.

375,248 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. That is an increase of 651 cases from the last report from IDPH last week.

A total of 1,516,042 Iowans have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series. That is an increase of 6,313 Iowans in the last week. That is just 46.2% of the state’s population.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard is still updating the average positivity rate on a daily basis. The state’s 14-day average is now 3.1% while the seven-day average has climbed to 3.7%.