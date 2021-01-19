Nine Former Iowa Hawkeyes on NFL Championship Weekend Rosters, Most Among All NCAA Schools

IOWA — When the Bills, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers take the field on Sunday to play for a Super Bowl berth, no college will be better represented than the University of Iowa.

There are nine Hawkeyes on the active rosters of the final four NFL teams in the 2020 season. That’s the most among all NCAA schools.

The nine Hawkeyes include:

Ike Boettger, Buffalo Bills

AJ Epenesa, Buffalo Bills

Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills

Anthony Hitchens, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Niemann, Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony Nelson, Tampa Bay Bucs

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Bucs

Josh Jackson, Green Bay Packers

Christian Kirksey, Green Bay Packers

In second place on the list behind the Iowa Hawkeyes there are three schools (Michigan, LSU and Mississippi State) that have seven players on active rosters. Texas A&M has six, Penn State has five. Perennial NCAA championship contenders Alabama and Clemson each have four players on active rosters this weekend, tied with Minnesota and James Madison.

Two Iowa State Cyclones will also be on active rosters this weekend. Wide Receiver Allen Lazard has been a rising star for the Green Bay Packers this season. Linebacker AJ Klein of the Buffalo Bills is also a former Cyclone.

The Bucs and Packers play at 2:05 pm on Sunday on FOX. The Bills and Chiefs are scheduled to kickoff at 5:40 pm on Sunday on CBS. The winners of the two games will meet in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, February 7th on CBS.