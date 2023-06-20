WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Waukee man is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from his employer while working at the Nike Factory Store in West Des Moines.

Spencer Smith

Spencer Smith, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree theft. He was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Monday.

Court documents claim the theft happened between February 1st and June 6th, while Smith was a part-time employee at the Nike Factory Store. He is accused of making more than 60 fraudulent returns, totaling $19,596.29, which were credited to his Chime credit/debit card.

The criminal complaint said Smith admitted to the fraudulent returns during a recorded phone conversation with a West Des Moines Police Department detective.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for June 30.