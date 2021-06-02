Nicole Poole sentenced after pleading guilty to intentionally targeting two children with her car in 2019

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines woman who intentionally tried killing two children with her car in a rampage in December 2019 was sentenced last week in Polk County after pleading guilty earlier this year to two counts of Attempted Murder. Nicole Poole was sentenced to two 17.5 year sentences to be served concurrently.

Poole admits she tried to intentionally run down two children with her car on December 9th, 2019 because they were minorities. She also had a racist confrontation with a convenience store employee the same day. She was arrested after that incident and later charged with Attempted Murder.

