NFL Player Helping Hometown with New Foundation

DES MOINES, Iowa — A hometown NFL player wants to help Iowans beyond the Thanksgiving holiday.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver and Dowling Catholic grad Rico Gafford is giving away 300 coats and 1000 meals to people in the Drake neighborhood.

Sunday night, he held an event at his restaurant in the Drake neighborhood to kick off the start of The Gafford Foundation. The organization’s goal is to help support families in the community through education, counseling, sports, and advocacy.

“We’ll definitely be doing something for this Christmas coming up so be looking for us to do that. We haven’t really gotten the details of what we’re going to do and how we’re going to do it but this Christmas we’ll definitely be doing another event and just like I said, be looking out for it,” said Gafford.

The foundation plans to donate the leftover items to an elementary school