NFL Great Cris Carter Inspires Iowans During Virtual MLK Jr. Prayer Breakfast

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter was the keynote speaker during a virtual event Monday morning honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The former football great joined emcee, WHO 13’s Jodi Whitworth, along with other community members to take part in the 8th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast, held by the John R. Grubb YMCA.

Jodi says Carter delivered an impactful message and challenged Iowans to reflect on their dreams, while also offering a reminder that we can help each other by shining light on and watering others’ aspirations.

Watch his address below: