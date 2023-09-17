Nexstar Media Group and DIRECTV have officially reached a comprehensive new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations and the company’s national cable news network, NewsNation.

This follows the return of the television stations and NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on the morning of Sept. 17.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Nexstar released a statment saying, “DIRECTV and Nexstar greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers during this negotiation.”