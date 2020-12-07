Newton Woman Killed in Warren County Crash

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton woman is dead following an accident involving a teenage driver Sunday.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 180th Avenue and Fulton Street in Warren County. That’s near Palmyra.

A 17-year-old driving a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit an SUV on its passenger side. The passenger in the SUV, 41-year-old Amanda Core, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Aaron Core of Indianola, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are not known at this time.

The driver of the pickup truck and two passengers aged 15 and five, all from Indianola, were also transported to local hospitals with injuries. Their names and conditions have not been released.

There’s no word yet on whether charges will be filed in the case.