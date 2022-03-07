NEWTON, Iowa — Officials in Newton Monday were working on a repair to the city-mainteined outdoor warning system. During the tornado event on Saturday, around half of the sirens within the city did not sound.

The problem was discovered last week, on March 2. during regular outdoor testing. A reprogramming fix was ordered, but it had not yet been installed on Saturday.

“JCSO ( Jasper County Sheriff’s Office) believes that due to a communications system upgrade and new radio consoles being installed, that the sirens that did not activate in Newton needed to be reprogramed,” said Danielle Rogers of the City of Newton, “The City of Newton, being responsible for maintenance and repair of the outdoor sirens, sent over the corrected program information to the Jasper County Sheriff’s office on Friday, March 4. Unfortunately, the severe weather on Saturday, March 5 occurred prior to the vendor who conducts the programming could fix the issue and therefore the sirens that did not activate on March 2, did not activate for the severe weather on Saturday, March 5.”

The vendor did the upgrades to the system Monday morning and the sirens all sounded during a test on Monday at 1 pm.

“The sirens are tested every month, and so we did you know we did test them and the programming malfunction was found, and information was sent in, said Rogers. The storms kind of came on Saturday before the fix was right in there.