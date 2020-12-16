Newton Siblings Face Abuse Charges After Mother, Who Died Days Later, Found in ‘Gruesome Condition’

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two Newton siblings have been charged with dependant adult abuse after officials say their mother, who later died, was found in “gruesome condition” from alleged neglect.

On July 20th paramedics responded to a call at a home in the 800 block of E 7th St N in Newton and found 76-year-old Caroyln Putz.

The criminal complaint in the case said, “She had dried bloody vomit on her gown. The left side of her face was sagging off her skin in clumps and was stuck to her shoulder. She was sitting in soiled bed pads that had not been removed, instead only more pads had been added.”

An exam at the hospital showed he had sores, bruises, and a large ulcer on her left foot.

She died on July 23rd due to sepsis.

Her children Shelly Putz and Daniel Putz have since been arrested and released on bond. Both were responsible for her care and Shelly lived with her mother, in a home which authorities said had the “foul odor of vomit, urine, and fecal matter,” which was able to be smelled by paramedics even through their N95 masks.

The criminal complaint says the siblings deprived their mother of food, shelter, clothing, and care.

Initial hearings for both have been scheduled for December 29th.