NEWTON, IOWA — Police in Newton are asking for help identifying a suspect in a stabbing investigating at an area gas station. It happened at the Git N Go at 801 1st Avenue in Newton on Thursday, September 29th. Police were called to the story around 7:00 p.m. and a found a stabbing victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

Police are still trying to identify the suspect who stabbed the victim. They are releasing still images from a surveillance camera in the store. The suspect is a white male who is believed to be 18-35 years old.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Newton Police at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.