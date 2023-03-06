NEWTON, IOWA — The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s accused of stabbing a woman earlier Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1800 block of 1st Avenue East in Newton on a report of an assault just before 1:00 p.m. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Police say her attacker, 38-year-old Tyrece Lewis, left the scene in a vehicle – possible a 2010 black Chevy Suburban with Iowa license plate KGU 035. Lewis is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs 235 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue Jeans and tennis shoes.

Police say Lewis should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is you are asked to call Newton Police at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.