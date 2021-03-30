Newton Police Investigating Possible Stabbing Death Tuesday Night

NEWTON, Iowa — Police in Newton are investigating the death of a man who was found with possible stab wounds Tuesday night.

The Newton Police Department said it received a 911 call at 7:19 p.m. about a fight in progress in the 900 block of N. 6th Avenue E. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man on the ground with possible stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A person of interest near the scene was detained for questioning, Newton police said.

The man’s death was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any danger to the public, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547.