Newton police investigating 5-month-old infant’s death at day care

NEWTON, Iowa — Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old infant at an in-home day care in Newton on Friday.

The Newton Police Department says the infant was asleep for a nap at a day care in the 700 block of East 12th Street Place North when they were found unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics responded to the day care and tried to revive the child but were unsuccessful.

The infant’s death is currently under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled at the state medical examiner’s office. So far, no charges have been filed.

All the remaining children at the day care were sent home with their parents.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has been notified about the case.