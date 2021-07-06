Newton parent asks for refund on season passes after Adventureland tragedy

NEWTON, Iowa — A Newton woman has been a season ticket holder at Adventureland Park for 16 years, but after last weekend’s tragedy, she is asking the park for a refund.

Gina Castillo says she’s been a fan of Adventureland since she was a child. She planned to celebrate her daughter’s seventh birthday at the amusement park, but she had a change of heart after her daughter told her that she didn’t want to go to the park after an 11-year-old boy was killed on the Raging River ride.

“I didn’t want to go there because I felt scared because I may be on one of the rides that might break down,” said Sofia Alipoon.

Despite being a longtime ticket holder, Castillo says the park has not agreed to refund her money.

“They (Adventureland) do not give refunds on passes,” said Castillo. “[The representative] said that it was nothing they were considering at this point [and] that the attorney for Adventureland had deemed everything safe. She said I would need my attorney to call their attorney and hung up.”

Castillo is praying for the family who lost their child.

“My thoughts will be forever with your child every time I look at Adventureland. My love will be with you, and I hope that God will be forever guiding you and your family as you heal from this tragedy,” Castillo said.

WHO 13 News reached out to Adventureland Park about its refund procedures but did not receive a response.

On Tuesday, Iowa Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts signed an order barring Adventureland Park from operating the Raging River until an investigation by his office is complete and all hazards are corrected.

Adventureland voluntarily stopped operating the ride after the accident on Saturday. The Raging River had just passed an inspection on Friday, the day before it opened for the season.

Adventureland attorney Guy Cook released the following statement on the investigation:

“Adventureland voluntarily ceased operations of the raging river ride immediately after the incident, pending a thorough and comprehensive analysis. The park is 100% committed to safety and a safe experience for guests. Safety is the bedrock of the park operations. No ride is put in operation unless it is safe. Adventureland park has agreed to the Labor Commissioner’s cessation of operation of the Raging River ride until this matter is resolved. State inspectors were at the park today along with the Adventureland team inspecting the ride. The investigation continues.” Guy Cook, attorney for Adventureland Park

Associated Press reporting contributed to this story.