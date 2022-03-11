DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Newton resident was sentenced on Thursday to 70 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two children. Andrew Scanlan, 33, was sentenced to 840 months in prison after pleading guilty in November to two counts of production of child pornography and a single count of Offense by a Registered Sex Offender.

According to prosecutors, Scanlan sexually abused a four-year-old and a nine-year-old in 2021, recording sex acts with each child on a cell phone. Scanlan was already a convicted sex offender at the time.

Anyone with information about children being sexually abused should call 911, the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821 or the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line at 1-866-347-2423.