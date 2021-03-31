Newton Man Charged with First Degree Murder in Stabbing

Shane Borrego, charged with first degree murder of Randall Clark Mikesell Jr. (WHO 13)

NEWTON, Iowa — A Newton man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man Tuesday night.

The Newton Police Department said it received a 911 call at 7:19 p.m. about a fight in progress in the 900 block of N. 6th Avenue E. Officers arrived at the scene and found 41-year-old Randall Clark Mikesell Jr. on the ground bleeding from severe wounds in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police now say 33-year-old Shane Romine Borrego, of Newton, is charged with first degree murder in Mikesell’s death.

They say Borrego had come to the apartment complex to retrieve some property from Mikesell when an altercation took place which resulted in the stabbing.

Borrego has been transported to the Jasper County Jail.

The Iowa DCI, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, and the Newton Fire Department assisted in the investigation.