Newton Honors Iowa Speedway Visionary Stan Clement

NEWTON, Iowa — City leaders here Wednesday honored the memory of Stan Clement, by naming a street near the Iowa Speedway, in his honor. Clement was the driving force behind the Iowa Speedway being built here. Clement died in May, after a two year battle with cancer.

“Dedication, the vision, the persistence, and the sheer guts that Stanley J. Clement demonstrated in putting this all together, gathering all the resources, and making it happen,” said Craig Armstrong, former President of the Iowa Speedway, now with the City of Newton.

The City named the street after Clement were it crossed another street named for NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace. Armstrong read a letter from Wallace regarding Clement.

“Stan was a great friend of mine and very loyal to the Newton community,” wrote Wallace. “I really don’t think that it would’ve happened without Stan’s leadership and constant dedication to seeing this project through.”

The one thing all speakers noted about Clement was his determination to complete this project.

“Stan had one goal in mind and that was to bring world class racing to Newton Iowa,” said Newton Mayor Michael Hansen.

“There’s been three families that I’ve kind of made all this happen, the Manatt family, the Clement family, and Franz, family,” said former Newton Mayor Chaz Allen. “But there’s always been one common thread throughout the whole system and that’s been Stan.”

“On behalf of the entire Clement family, specially Brenda, Tyler, and Luke, and Gloria, you know we just want to thank the city of Newton.” said Conrad Clement, brother of Stan.