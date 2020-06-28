Newest Des Moines Store Pays Homage to Neighborhood’s History

DES MOINES, Iowa — One look into the newest storefront window in Des Moines and many familiar with the Highland Park/Oak Park Neighborhood see a tribute to the past.

“I grew up in here so it makes me emotional,” said customer Janice Sutton-Schnathorst.

Celebrating the grand opening Saturday at 3707 6th Avenue, Des Moines Mercantile, owned by Mallory Richardson, offers customers home, kitchen, desk and food items.

“They can expect it to feel like home. We see so much potential here and that’s already here and that we can be a part of illuminating,” Richardson said.

For Mallory and her husband, Jordan, the general store’s new north Des Moines home is where the heart is. “This general store vibe existed in this neighborhood long ago and it’s fun to bring that back,” said Jordan.

Some unique items include handcrafted brooms from Indianola, locally-made soaps and blankets, or printing press made letters and postcards. Jordan said, “Some wooden spoons made in Marion, Iowa, and cutting and charcuterie boards actually made by Mallory’s dad just up the street.”

Sutton-Schnathorst didn’t have much trouble shopping. “I bought the flowers and they have natural organic things which I’m all about.”

Navigating the pandemic hasn’t been easy, but Richardson has remained positive. “It definitely gave us a lot more time to prepare and make it what we wanted to make it. We planned on opening in May, but that obviously wasn’t going to happen,” Richardson said.

For the time being, some restrictions will be made to keep customers and staff safe. “We want to encourage wearing a mask if you have one. We have hand sanitizer as well. We are letting in ten people at a time and we encourage as much shopping as possible with your eyes,” said Richardson.

Since 1998 the Highland Park Historic Business District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Des Moines Mercantile aims to put a little bit of that history back into the neighborhood.

“I loved it. It’s like bringing back the Highland Park/Oak Park history. I just think it is so cool,” said Sutton-Schnathorst.

Des Moines Mercantile is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and again Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.