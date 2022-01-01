New Year’s Day snowfall totals across central Iowa

Dry air kept much of central Iowa dry during the morning hours, however the moisture finally arrived by the late morning and moderate snow started to fall. Despite the delay, snowfall totals still ended up between 3″ and 6″ across much of the I-80 corridor with some higher amounts in southern Iowa. As expected, most of northern Iowa missed out on the snowfall with this storm. Here are some of the highest totals reported across the area.

A few more reports:

Centerville 6.0″

Unionville 5.0″

Van Wert 4.0″

Waukee 3.9″

Have a report? Send them to us at weather@whotv.com