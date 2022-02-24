DES MOINES, Iowa- The year 2022 is set to have over 2 million weddings in the U.S., which is a record 40-year-high.

Venues in Des Moines say they have been booking up quickly and seeing different trends emerge due to the pandemic.

One of the biggest things they have seen since people have started re-planning their weddings is the variation in dates.

Many couples are getting married on Friday nights, Sundays, and even Thursdays.

Venue staff said they think that this is here to stay. And because people have been forced to be creative with the day and time, they continue to see non-traditional events.

Having a ceremony and reception at the same location or just a vow renewal celebration with family and friends.

“We’re seeing with many of our upcoming clients, they’re wanting it to be really laid back. We’ve seen a lot of people doing, you know, just kind of a reset. Instead of doing like a full seated dinner, they’re just having them come in for a party. Grab some really good food and some good drinks and then have fun,” said Sophia Murphy with the River Center.

The venues we spoke with said that while people are looking to non-traditional dates, Saturday is of course the most popular and some are booked out until 2023 on that day.