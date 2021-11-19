New way to get into the Des Moines International Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport recently made a big change that Thanksgiving travelers might want to know about. The airport moved its main entrance south near the longtime airport exit. The change was made as part of an effort leading to building a new airport terminal.

“In September we did open our new entrance road. It’s a little further south than it was previously, so just be aware and don’t be surprised when you come to the airport the day of your departure,” said Kayla Kovarna, a spokesperson for the Des Moines International Airport. “If you’re coming northbound, keep your eyes peeled at the traffic light. You will turn left instead of going further north to the old entrance.”

The entrance takes cars back north to the parking garage entrance or to drop off passengers at the front of the terminal. There is also a cell phone lot for people who want to wait to pick up a traveler.

“The new terminal entrance is actually connected to the new terminal programming plan,” said Kovarna. “It does have short-term and long-term benefits for us. Once you come into that terminal entrance, you’re going to find that you have a little more time for wayfinding [such as] am I going to park in the ramp? Am I going to swing around to the front or go to the economy lot?”

The new terminal project is still several years away. For now, the airport is gearing up for the Thanksgiving travel season from Wednesday through Sunday. They are expecting around 21,000 travelers to use the airport during that time.

“You may experience some longer wait times from checking in your luggage to TSA security, maybe even grabbing that coffee. Make sure you pack your patience and bring your ‘Iowa Nice’ with you and you’ll have a much better travel experience,” said Kovarna.

Travelers should remember masks are required by federal law in all airports and on all aircraft.