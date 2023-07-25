There will be no new Buccaneer Arena this fall.

Or next fall.

And that’s about all the team, the Merle Hay Investors, or new USHL commissioner, Glenn Hefferan can confirm.

“That’s a matter for Michael to address,” he said, referring to Bucs’ majority owner, Michael Devlin.

“It’s an ongoing conversation and like any town there’s rumor mill, and until there’s something factual to talk about, it’s just rumor.”

Rumors that the new arena is dead couldn’t be supported by the team, the Merle Hay Investors, or by Hefferan, who turned his attention to the team’s old building.

“It’s rustic. Listen—it’s needs help but they’re working on it.”

He says the USHL does have its concerns about a building forced to operate with a temporary rubber tarp stretched across its roof.

“Sure we’re concerned. We wanna make sure that it remains a productive environment while the team is here.”

What he wanted to make clear is that the team was staying in Des Moines, a place the league considers vital to its history and future success.

“If you don’t see any ‘white’ on the walls, it’s a well-supported team,” he says. “And if you walk around this building, there’s advertising everywhere. This community supports this team so therefore it’s important to the league.”

But even long-supportive fans know their loyalty isn’t enough to bring promising young hockey players to Des Moines anymore.

They claim the building is driving players away.

“As a recruited player, that’s probably the last place you want to end up,” says Bucs fan, Richard Buffington of West Des Moines.

“I’ve been out in the hallway during intermissions and it’s like the visiting team, all their players can’t even fit in the locker room. They’ve got half the guys out in the hallway trying to listen to the coach.”

Owner Michael Devlin doesn’t deny this. He says players now want an on-site training facility and bigger locker rooms.

“Des Moines is an outstanding community,” he told WHO13, “but players want more than that today in the USHL.”

Players drafted or acquired by the Bucs have refused to report to Des Moines, though Hefferan thinks those players may not be the norm.

“My experience has been that players, generally speaking, look for quality coaching, a quality schedule, and things like that,” he says.

The Des Moines Buccaneers’ 2023 season begins September 22nd. The team says season ticket sales have been solid so far, with about 300 sold.