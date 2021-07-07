New US citizens sworn-in before Iowa Cubs game

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last year, COVID-19 forced a drive-thru naturalization ceremony at Principal Park.

Citizenship candidates still proudly took the oath of allegiance to the United States of America.

This year, the ceremony was back inside Principal Park, and right before the first pitch of the Iowa Cubs’ game Tuesday night. Twenty-three people from 14 countries proudly took the oath from Senior Federal Judge Robert Pratt.

It’s a proud moment for all.

“Man, it’s the greatest feeling in the world. Words can’t describe the type of feeling I’m feeling, you know. For a lot of people they just, it just, it seems like something small you know but for us immigrants it’s like something that we look forward to. And we wish, you know, to have like this type of opportunity,” said Edwin Sarmiento, a new United States citizen originally from El Salvador.

The I-Cubs have helped with the naturalization of more than 400 citizens of the United States in the past 13 years.