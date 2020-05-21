New Unemployment Claims Decrease Along with Total Number of Unemployed Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state. The numbers show the overall number of unemployed Iowans has decreased, as have the number of claims filed the previous week.

The new numbers represent claims for the week of May 10 through May 16.

IWD says 13,040 initial claims were filed, compared to 16,735 from the previous week. The continuing weekly unemployment claims dropped to 187,375 from the previous week’s 191,257.

Unemployment benefits totaling $50,962,509.01 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (4,679)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,251)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,216)

Retail Trade (827)

Accommodation & Food Services (785)

IWD says it has paid $106,809,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $651,345,000 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

Benefits totaling $7,589,384.85 from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program were also paid to 13,075 Iowans.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.