POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Trestle to Trestle Trail through Polk County is officially open and it includes an impressive new bridge.

Crossing Beaver Creek near Johnston, the bridge has an observation deck in the middle of it.

The trail has been closed for three years after an ice jam destroyed the old bridge in 2019. Bicyclists have been waiting ever since.

Thursday afternoon, a grand opening celebration was held with community leaders and cyclists eager to use the new bridge.



“I don’t think a week has gone by since the bridge collapsed that someone hasn’t asked me when is that new bridge going to be rebuilt and when is it going to be ready for us to use. I’ve assured them, as have all of the partners, that if they could just be patient, we would soon have a bridge that is truly amazing, and something that we could all be proud of,” said Johnston Mayor Paula Dierenfield.

The Trestle to Trestle Trail connects the urban Trestle Trail in Des Moines to the Trestle Bridge Trail in Johnston near Euclid Avenue and MLK Jr. Parkway.