New Stimulus Checks and New COVID-19 Vaccines Mean New Scams

DES MOINES, Iowa — With a new round of stimulus checks and people anxiously awaiting a COVID-19 vaccine, the Iowa Attorney General is warning Iowans to stay vigilant for scammers.

“The thing we ask people to watch out for is if there are any high-pressure tactics, whether it deals with the stimulus money, vaccines, anything. If someone is asking you to make a decision right now, today, just walk away,” Iowa Attorney General’s Office spokesperson Lynn Hicks said.

Many Iowans have already received their $600 stimulus payments through direct deposit, but if you have not, yours is still on the way in the form of a check or a debit card.

Hicks said during the first round of stimulus checks, many people did not know their payment was coming in an “Economic Impact Payment” debit card and simply threw them away.

He said the Attorney General’s Office is aware that scammers already know what the stimulus checks look like from the first round of payments in May.

“We’re worried about these scammers. They’ve seen the cards. They’ve seen the checks. So we’re worried that they’re going to try some sort of copycat situation. We really don’t know yet, so we’re just asking people to be aware of any of these kinds of unsolicited messages or phone calls,” Hicks said.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.