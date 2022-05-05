DES MOINES, Iowa – Broadway fans in Iowa have a lot to look forward to with the latest unveiling of shows coming to the Civic Center.
Des Moines Performing Arts announced its 2022-23 Willis Broadway Series Thursday morning. It includes some shows that have already graced the Civic Center stage along with new additions.
The Lion King, SIX, Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, and Ain’t Too Proud – The life and Times of The Temptations are part of the season ticket package. Add-ons to the package are The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, and An Evening with Kelli O’Hara.
Ain’t Too Proud – The life and Times of The Temptations and Dear Evan Hansen are shows DMPA invested in on Broadway.
The announced shows and their performance dates:
- The Book of Mormon | October 7-9, 2022
- Fiddler on the Roof | October 25-30, 2022
- Come From Away | November 22-27, 2022
- SIX | February 7-19, 2023
- Disney’s The Lion King | March 30, 2023 – April 16, 2023
- An Evening with Kelli O’Hara | May 6, 2023
- TINA – The Tina Turner Musical | May 16-21, 2023
- Dear Evan Hansen | June 6-11, 2023
- Ain’t Too Proud – The life and Times of The Temptations| June 27, 2023 – July 2, 2023
- Beetlejuice | October 3-8, 2023
Learn more about each show here.
Tickets for the season are on sale now at DMPA.org.