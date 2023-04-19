DES MOINES – A news sculpture is called “Even The Stones Have Eyes” by Pakistani American artist Huma Bhabha. The sculpture was installed in honor of the late Mary Pappajohn.

John and Mary Pappajohn started the sculpture park back in 2007. Since then there have been 32 artworks displayed at the park.

Jeff Fleming, the Director of the Des Moines Art Center, said that Bhabha took real world inspiration for “Even The Stones Have Eyes”.

“It looks at ideas of displacement and disillusionment and that I think she refers very much to her own home country and what is happening very much in that world. She said the cities look like archeological digs because of war.” Fleming said.

Fleming said that the sculpture honors the legacy that Mary Pappajohn left.

“Mary Pappajohn was an extraordinary woman she and her husband were of course originated the idea for the Pappajohn Sculpture Park in 2007 and their collection was the seed for the work in the park so not only has she contributed to the Art Center, its collections and its works, but certainly multiple organizations through the town.”.