New Rules for To-Go Cocktails and Mixed Drinks in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has new rules for bars and restaurants selling mixed drinks and cocktails to go.

Since June, bars and restaurants have been legally allowed to sell mixed drinks and cocktails to go. But as of Thursday, they must follow some new rules to make sure the drinks aren’t considered an open container as people drive home.

“The federal open container laws basically require that when an alcoholic beverage is sold, that container has to be fully sealed so that it’s not open. If it has any way of being open, it has to be transported in the trunk of the vehicle,” said Tyler Ackerson, a spokesperson for the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

In order for folks to drive home with their cocktails in the front seat, bartenders must now make sure the drinks are fully sealed.

“We were using Ball mason jars mostly, so eight-ounce glasses that allow us to get two drinks in one,” said Dave Murrin-Von Ebers, owner of The Bartender’s Handshake in Des Moines.

But unless they are able to seal the top with some sort of plastic wrap, mason jars won’t cut it. Now, The Bartender’s Handshake is using glass flasks.

“They come with the seal tops that are really easy to put on and they just look good,” Murrin-Von Ebers said.

These twist top caps that have to break apart are just one example of how bars are legally packaging to-go cocktails.

“Another example was a licensing using heat-sealed pouch, kind of like a Capri Sun package. And that is also a fully-sealed container,” Ackerson said.

However, there are some materials that cannot be used.

“Paper, Styrofoam and disposable plastic cups. And you also can’t use lids that have straw holes or sipping holes,” Ackerson said.

Murrin-Von Ebers said he was prepared for these new rules, but so was everyone else in the country.

“It is a bit of an added cost. And because there are so many places across the country that are doing this now, we’ve ordered a bunch of glass flasks, but they’re backordered because so many places are having to kind of use similar ideas,” Murrin-Von Ebers said.

Not only could bars and restaurants face penalties for not following these rules, but if you are caught with a mixed drink that is not sealed in the passenger area of your car, you could face a $200 fine for having an open container.