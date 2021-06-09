New pride flag design raised over Des Moines City Hall

DES MOINES, IOWA — The City of Des Moines is celebrating Pride Month this June by raising a unique pride flag at City Hall. The flag was raised on Wednesday morning, featuring the city’s “three bridges” logo and the pride flage colors.

The head of the city’s LGBTQ Advisory Council says its more than just a symbol, its a promise to the community that Des Moines is committed to improving their lives. “Visible symbols of support are critical for the LGBTQ Community, particularly those of lack visible support in other areas of their lives,” said Erica Bard, “Throughout the rest of Pride Month, any LGBTQ person walking near city hall will know that this city sees them, and acknowledges their presence in this community.”

You can buy your own flag, stickers and more at www.FlagOfDesMoines.com. Portions of sales of the flags will go to One Iowa .