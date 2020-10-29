New Poll Shows Negative Approval Rating for Governor Reynolds

IOWA — More Iowans disapprove of the job Governor Kim Reynolds is doing leading the state of Iowa than approve, according to the Nexstar 2020 RABA Research Poll released this week.

42% of those polled said they approved of Governor Reynolds’ job performance while 44% of those polled disapproved. 14% were unsure of their feelings on her job performance.

Among Republicans, Governor Reynolds received a 75% approval approval rating. 80% of Democrats disapproved of her job performance.

APPROVE DISAPPROVE UNSURE REPUBLICANS 75% 11% 14% DEMOCRATS 9% 80% 11% OTHER 42% 42% 16%

Iowans were also asked about their views on wearing a mask in public. 62% of respondents say they “always” wear a mask in public. 23% wear a mask “sometimes”, 8% wear one “rarely” and 7% say they “Never” wear a mask in public.

When broken down by political party, Iowa Democrats are more likely to wear a mask in public. 79% of Democrats say they ‘Always’ wear a mask in public while just 45% of Republicans say they do.

Always Sometimes Rarely Never Democrats 79% 10% 7% 3% Republicans 45% 32% 7% 15% Other 60% 28% 10% 2%

The majority of Iowans also say they would support a mask requirement in public in the state of Iowa. 62% of respondents were in favor of a mask mandate with 27% opposed and 11% unsure. A majority of votes in each party approved of a mandate, with Democrats approving by a bigger majority.

YES NO UNSURE Democrat 84% 9% 6% Republican 45% 42% 13% Other 58% 28% 14%

The 2020 Nexstar RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21st-24th. 693 Iowans were interviewed by cell phone and landline phone. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.