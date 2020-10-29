 

New Poll Shows Negative Approval Rating for Governor Reynolds

IOWA — More Iowans disapprove of the job Governor Kim Reynolds is doing leading the state of Iowa than approve, according to the Nexstar 2020 RABA Research Poll released this week.

42% of those polled said they approved of Governor Reynolds’ job performance while 44% of those polled disapproved. 14% were unsure of their feelings on her job performance.

Among Republicans, Governor Reynolds received a 75% approval approval rating. 80% of Democrats disapproved of her job performance.

APPROVEDISAPPROVEUNSURE
REPUBLICANS75%11%14%
DEMOCRATS9%80%11%
OTHER42%42%16%

Iowans were also asked about their views on wearing a mask in public. 62% of respondents say they “always” wear a mask in public. 23% wear a mask “sometimes”, 8% wear one “rarely” and 7% say they “Never” wear a mask in public.

When broken down by political party, Iowa Democrats are more likely to wear a mask in public. 79% of Democrats say they ‘Always’ wear a mask in public while just 45% of Republicans say they do.

AlwaysSometimesRarelyNever
Democrats79%10%7%3%
Republicans45%32%7%15%
Other60%28%10%2%

The majority of Iowans also say they would support a mask requirement in public in the state of Iowa. 62% of respondents were in favor of a mask mandate with 27% opposed and 11% unsure. A majority of votes in each party approved of a mandate, with Democrats approving by a bigger majority.

YESNOUNSURE
Democrat84%9%6%
Republican45%42%13%
Other58%28%14%

The 2020 Nexstar RABA Research Poll was conducted from October 21st-24th. 693 Iowans were interviewed by cell phone and landline phone. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

