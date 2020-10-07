New Poll Shows Biden, Greenfield Leading By Five Points in Iowa

IOWA — A new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows Democrats Joe Biden and Theresa Greenfield each have five point leads in their respective races in Iowa with just 27 days to go until Election Day.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50% to 45% in the poll. Respondents returned an unfavorable review for both candidates. Biden was viewed unfavorably by a 47%-46% count. The President was viewed unfavorably 52% to 44%.

Theresa Greenfield leads incumbent Republican Senator Joni Ernst 50% to 45% in the poll. The poll found Iowans have an unfavorable opinion of Ernst, 45%-40%. According to a collection of polling data by Real Clear Politics, Ernst hasn’t lead a poll in Iowa in more than a month. That includes the Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll released last week which showed Greenfield with a twelve point lead in Iowa.